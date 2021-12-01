Selena Gomez is revealing what helps her most when she's struggling with her mental health.

In a video shared to Instagram of her upcoming mental health platform, Wondermind, Gomez revealed what she does to look after her mental health each and every day, especially on days when she's struggling to get out of bed in the morning.

"Sometimes I'm not good at it," the Only Murders in the Building actress admitted. "I'll just wake up and I struggle maybe sometimes just getting out of bed."

Gomez went on to share a few tips and tricks to combat that, including starting the day by giving someone close to you a call.

"What helps me, first and foremost, is just picking up the phone and calling someone," she said.

Another thing the 29-year-old singer also recommended was taking some time to understand what triggers you and finding the tools to combat that.

"I constantly try to fill myself with knowledge of what it is that I am feeling and the triggers that happen to me," she added. "So I think what really helps me understand myself a bit more is that I can take a step back and think of all the tools I've learned and try to implement them in my everyday life. That's usually what helps me."

Last but not least, Gomez suggested working out. While she admitted that it's not her favorite thing to do, she shared that she's started a boxing class that's really helping her get out a lot of frustration.

"I hate working out," she groaned. "It is not fun, but I've been doing intense boxing classes recently, and it has really helped me get a lot of frustration but also just energy out and it feels so good."

Gomez has always been outspoken about mental health and her own struggles over the years. Just last month the Selena + Chef star, announced the news of her new mental health platform, which is set to launch in 2022.

Gomez explained on her social media that the initiative is something "very close to my heart" as she stressed the importance of having a space where people can come together along their "mental fitness journey."

"Mental health is something that is very close to my heart. It is so important to have places where people can come together and understand that they’re not alone in their mental fitness journey," she shared next to the cover of Entrepreneur magazine, alongside the platform's co-founders, her mom, Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson. "That’s why I’ve joined forces with @mandyteefey and @daniella_pierson to bring you @officialwondermind - Launching in 2022."

For more on Gomez and how she's handled her mental health struggles over the years, watch the video below.

Selena Gomez Talks Weight Struggles and Self-Care While Looking Back at Iconic Fashion Moments



