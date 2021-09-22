Justin Bieber Reveals the Motto He's Currently Living By (Exclusive)

Justin Bieber has a new approach to life. The award-winning singer partnered up with Audacy for their "I'm Listening" initiative, a live national broadcast bringing together artists, athletes, medical specialists and others with intimate conversations about mental health. Bieber revealed his new life motto in an exclusive video shared with ET Wednesday.

"Touring can definitely be grueling. And I think the same way I was able to kind of set boundaries for this project and be able to prioritize time with my wife and time that I'm not working and be off the grid, I think as long as I do that throughout this tour. It's always kind of like, 'You live and you learn,' and you just learn how to say no," Bieber explained. "There was this quote the other day that I heard, it was like, 'Don't be resentful about something you say yes to, just do it and then when you're done, reassess your boundaries and don't do it again,' so I kind of am trying to live by that."

Bieber will be joined by Machine Gun Kelly, Darius Rucker, Nelly, Glennon Doyle, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Shakira, Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff for the nationwide event.

Co-hosted by Carson Daly and Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble, the show aims to serve as one of the largest national resources for those looking to better understand mental health, connect, heal, share, and ultimately remind people that it’s ok to not be ok. Listeners are encouraged to call in for advice or to share their experiences.

"We recognize we are trusted companions and loyal friends to our listeners -- we know the power of talk can save lives. Our 'I’m Listening' platform meets people where they are and provides a safe space for them to talk about mental health," Dave Richards, Senior Vice President Programming at Audacy said. "Many of us have been affected by mental health issues either personally or through family and friends. By using the power of talk, we amplify the personal mental health stories of artists and celebrity influencers through our platform and shift the norm of talking about these issues."

"I’m Listening" aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. The two-hour special will air nationwide on Sept, 23 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET across more than 230 Audacity stations and will be live-streamed via its digital app.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

Ryan Reynolds on Why He Felt It Was Important to Open About About His Mental Health Struggles



