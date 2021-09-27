“What if extraterrestrials aren't traveling light years to visit us, what if they're already here waiting for us to reach out?” Demi Lovato asks this question, and many more in their upcoming documentary series, Unidentified with Demi Lovato.

The pop singer is confident about their journey through the world of aliens, and is bringing their friend Matthew and sister Dallas along for the ride as they speak with leading experts, interview alien eyewitnesses, and conduct tests to search for the truth about UFOs in this four-part docuseries, streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Demi’s desire to search for the truth goes beyond the exciting potential UFO encounter they recount in the recently released trailer. "I think it’s important for me to talk about my experience so more people don’t feel alone in their experiences... It’s so important also to talk about this because it raises our consciousness," They told ET. "It expands our consciousness and that is what we have to do in order to make this world a better place."

Filming the series seemed to be a transformative process for Demi, who expressed how eager they are to watch the show again upon its release. “I’m very anxious to watch the show back because again, I can’t kind of believe some of the stuff we experienced... This experience completely changed my life,” Demi said. “I am 100 percent not the same person I was before experiencing all of this.”

You definitely don’t want to miss taking this journey with Demi as they search for the truth and watch the skies. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Unidentified with Demi Lovato.

When does Unidentified with Demi Lovato come out? You can watch the pop singer search for aliens starting on Thursday, Sept. 30.

How do I watch Unidentified with Demi Lovato? This four-part extraterrestrial docuseries will stream exclusively on Peacock. Peacock has three subscription tiers, a free, ad-based one that grants you limited-access to Peacock content, an ad-based subscription for $5 monthly that gives you unlimited access to the streaming platform, and a $10 ad-free plan.

