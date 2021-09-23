Everyone’s favorite long-running crime drama returns this week. That’s right, the newest season of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is finally here! Thursday, Sept. 23, season 23 of Law & Order: SVU premieres, and will be immediately followed by the season 2 debut of Law & Order: Organized Crime-- basically, it’s Benson and Stablers world, and we’re just living in it.

Both the two-part premiere of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: OC will air on NBC, and will be available to stream the following day on Hulu and Peacock. Hulu + Live TV subscribers will also have the option to watch this historic season of the show debut live.

Sign Up for Hulu

Sign Up for Peacock

Season 23 of SVU will see it’s 500th episode air, and is set to bring back series regulars Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish and Peter Scanavino. Law & Order: OC stars Christopher Meloni and Danielle Moné Truitt are both set to make guest appearances. This season will be the last for Jamie Gray Hyder and Demore Barnes, the pair will be departing from the show after the premiere, closing their brief arcs as series regulars in the franchise.

In the teaser released by NBC, it looks like this season’s first episode, “And the Empire Strikes Back,” picks up after the events of the action-packed finale of season 22, with Benson confronting a congressman identified as a suspect in the sex-for-housing case. The teaser ends with Benson’s car seemingly going off the side of a road and Stabler arriving just in time to ask her to “stay” with him.

All that drama and more is waiting for fans in the newest season of Law & Order: SVU, and you definitely won’t want to miss it. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Law & Order: SVU.

Bennett Raglin/NBC

When will season 23 of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit premiere?Law and Order: SVU premieres on Thursday, Sept. 23.

Where can I watch Law & Order: SVU? New episodes of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: OC will premiere on NBC, and are available to stream live through Hulu + Live TV. Episodes will also be available to stream the following day on both Hulu and Peacock. Episodes will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Not sold on committing to yet another subscription? Try Peacock's free tier, and Hulu or Hulu + Live TV free for a 30-day trial period.

Try Peacock

Try Hulu

Try Hulu + Live TV



RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch ‘Dune’

How to Watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’

What's New on Peacock in September: How to Watch 'Days of Our Lives'

How to Watch all the Emmy-Winning and Emmy-Nominated Series

What's New on Paramount Plus in September

How to Watch Nicole Kidman's New Show 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

How to Watch ‘The Morning Show’

What's New on Hulu: 'The D’Amelio Show,' 'Y: The Last Man' and more

How to Watch ‘Insecure’ Season 5

What's New on Amazon Prime Video This Month

What's New on Disney Plus