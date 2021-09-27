Fall is here, and that means one thing- it’s time to take a trip back to Salem, Massachusetts to visit Max, Dani, Allison and Binx the cat. That’s right, it’s officially Hocus Pocus season. So break out your broomsticks and let’s hop to it.

In light of the sequel coming in 2022, which is slated to bring back the original trio of Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, it’s imperative to spend some quality time catching up with the Sanderson sisters this spooky season. Winifred, Mary and Sarah are currently running amok on Disney+, available to subscribers at no extra cost.

Sign up for Disney+

Hocus Pocus, directed by High School Musical’s Kenny Ortega, is a comedy-horror film based off of The Witches by Roald Dahl. The film follows a young brother and sister who are new to town as they accidentally entangle themselves in the 300-year old resurrection plot of the Sanderson sisters, a trio of notorious witches. With the help of Binx the cat and a local witch enthusiast, the kids must thwart the sisters' plans to suck the life forces out of all the local children.

The coming follow-up film to this 1993 Halloween favorite will see the Sanderson sisters resurrected once again, this time by a group of three young women, and we can’t wait to see what these two trios get up to in 2022.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Hocus Pocus, just in time for Halloween.

Walt Disney Pictures

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus?Hocus Pocus is available to stream on Disney+ along with other Halloween favorites such as the Halloweentown franchise, The Nightmare Before Christmas and The Haunted Mansion. Subscribers can watch all these spooky season classics and more for $8 monthly.

Sign Up for Disney+

Where can I watch Hocus Pocus without Disney+? If you aren't ready to subscribe to Disney+ yet, fear not! Hocus Pocus is also available for rent for $4 on both Amazon and Apple TV.

Rent on Amazon

Rent on Apple TV

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks for Kids for Halloween and Beyond

The Best Trick-or-Treat Bags and Buckets for Halloween

How to Watch the 74th annual Tony Awards

Celebs Get Spooky for Halloween 2021

How to Watch all the Emmy-Winning and Emmy-Nominated Series

The 27 Most Adorable Squishmallows You Can Get Right Now

How to Watch 'Hamilton' on Disney Plus

The Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Entire Family

These Spooky Stylish Costumes from shopDisney Are on Sale Right Now

Best Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2021