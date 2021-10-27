Build a Last-Minute DIY ‘Squid Game’ Halloween Costume -- Shoes, Track Suits and More
ICYMI: Squid Game owns this year's spooky season. Netflix recently announced that the horror show has become its biggest series launch to date, and is now the top show in 90 countries, with 111 million fans. It's poised to be the most popular Halloween costume this year, but due to severe delays in the supply chain, and extended shipping times, if you’re thinking of dressing as someone from Squid Game for Halloween, you may be in for quite the challenge.
While Netflix and Walmart just announced a partnership to sell popular Netflix show merchandise at the big box retailer, the Squid Game collection has yet to be released, meaning fans won’t be able to find an official Squid Game player tracksuit at Walmart before Halloween.
However, thanks to online shopping and the power of a good DIY-project, you can build your own last-minute Squid Game costume, whether you’re going as a player, staff member, or "Red Light, Green Light" referee. And if you love the show, but really don’t want to wear a tracksuit out on All Hallows Eve, you can still shop all of the cool and eccentric Squid Game merch, including shirts, sweaters and even blankets.
From slip-on vans to player’s signature green tracksuits, here’s how to build your own Squid Game Halloween costume (and shop the merch).
How to dress as a Squid Game player
The stakes are high this Halloween to see who can most accurately recreate a Squid Game player’s look. The most important pieces will be a green tracksuit, a number of your choosing, and a pair of white vans.
How to dress as a Squid Game staff member
If you're looking to dress like one of the guards, instead of a track suit, Squid Game guards are each dressed head to toe in a slightly more chic, red or pink jumpsuit and equipped with a fencing mask with either a circle, triangle or square painted on it. To recreate a staff member's look, an all-red outfit and a black mask of some kind will be the most essential pieces.
How to dress as the “Red light, Green Light” robot from Squid Game
Still being haunted by the first game in Squid Game, or just looking for a relatively easy yet spooky costume for this year? Try recreating the look of the robotic girl who enforces the rules in “Red Light, Green Light.”
How to add Squid Game elements to your Halloween Party
Take your Squid Game-themed Halloween party to the next level -- if you dare. You can print themed invitations and even set up a dreaded Dalgona Challenge.
Squid Game merch
Already have a costume and just looking for merchandise and decor to celebrate this show? There’s plenty of unique products with Squid Game twists to choose from.
