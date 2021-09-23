The curtain is once again rising on Broadway! This Sunday, the 74th annual Tony Awards are set to celebrate the work of 2019 and 2020 before the pandemic caused Broadway to go dark, and after over a year of time to prepare, this show is sure to be an unforgettable one.

The four-hour event that is the 74th annual Tony Awards will be split into two parts. The first half of the evening, hosted by six-time Tony-winner Audra McDonald, will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+, while the after-show special concert, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! will let Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. take the lead as emcee, and be available to watch on both CBS and Paramount+.

This year, The Tony Awards are slated to see performances from The casts of the three Best Musical nominees including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Moulin Rouge! and Jagged Little Pill. The special concert, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! will have appearances from some of Broadway’s biggest stars, including Kristin Chenoweth, André De Shields, Jake Gyllenhaal, Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. The after show will also announce the winners of the three biggest categories of the night: Best Play, Best Play Revival and Best Musical.

After well over a year without Broadway, you definitely won’t want to miss this celebration of its return. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 74th annual Tony Awards and special concert, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

When are the 74th annual Tony Awards? The 74th annual Tony Awards will take place at 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Where can I watch the 74th annual Tony Awards? This year, the streaming-only Tony Awards will be available to watch exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount+ plans start at just $5 a month for an ad-supported plan, with an ad-free plan available for $10 monthly. Hesitant to subscribe? Try Paramount+ for free for 7-days.

When does The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! Come out? The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! Will begin airing on CBS at 9 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Where can I watch The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! The post-Tony Awards special concert will be available to watch on CBS and to stream live or on-demand on Paramount+ Premium.

Who is nominated at the 74th annual Tony Awards?



The Alanis Morissette-inspired musical, Jagged Little Pill, leads in nominations at 15. It's followed closely by Moulin Rouge! Which has 14 nominations, and boasts the only actor up for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Aaron Tveit.



Other Tony Award nominees include Jake Gyllenhaal, who's up for Best Leading Actor in a Play for Sea Wall/A Life, and Adrienne Warren for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, recognizing her portrayal of Tina Turner. Jeremy O. Harris' Slave Play broke records with its 12 nominations, the most ever given to a play.

Who is performing at The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!



The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! Will have appearances and performances by stars such as Jon Batiste, Stephanie J. Block, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess, Darren Criss, Robbie Fairchild, Beanie Feldstein, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jordan Fisher, Santino Fontana, Andrew Garfield, John Lithgow, Lindsay Mendez, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jennifer Nettles, Lynn Nottage, Adam Pascal, Bernadette Peters, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Andrew Rannells, Anthony Rapp, Anika Noni Rose, Lea Salonga, Ali Stroker, Black Thought, Courtney B. Vance, Daniel J. Watts and Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The after-show concert is also set to have performances from David Byrne and the cast of American Utopia, John Legend and the cast of Ain’t Too Proud, a reunion of the cast members of Hairspray including Marissa Jaret Winokur, Matthew Morrison, Kerry Butler, Chester Gregory and Darlene Love.

The celebratory evening will end with a performance by the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Wayne Brady, Anthony Veneziale, Chris Sullivan, Kiala Mullady, Aneesa Folds, Bill Sherman, Arthur Lewis, Tarik Davis, Andrew Bancroft, Ashley P. Flanagan and Ian Weinberger.

