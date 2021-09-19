'Hamilton' Cast Celebrates Broadway Reopening During Emmys Win

Look around, look around!

Hamiltontook home the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) during Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards. A number of the members from the cast were in attendance to accept the trophy, excited for their major win and celebrating Broadway's return.

"Thank you, Disney, and thank you, Radical Media, for making Hamilton one of the television events that brought people back together last year when we were separate and alone," Renée Elise Goldsberry said on stage. "Thank you to the Television Academy. To us, this award represents the synergy between the medium of television and theater."

"What a gift we can be to each other. What a gift you gave us last year when we were dark and dispersed. Television provided the platform for us to come together to put on a show," she continued. "On behalf of Lin-Manuel Miranda and all of the companies off Broadway and on, we say to you, look around, look around! The curtains are going back up. And the lights are coming back on. Thank you, thank you."

CBS

The night was special as it's been over five years since the cast was onstage at the Tonys winning for Best Musical.

Hamilton was up against Bo Burnham: Inside,David Byrne's American Utopia,8:46 - Dave Chappelle,Friends: The Reunion and A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.

Goldsberry previously told ET how grateful they were for the multiple Emmy nominations.

"And here we are this many years later with an Emmy nomination," she marveled, adding that the best part was having the opportunity to celebrate the moment with her Hamilton cast.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.

RELATED CONTENT:

2021 Emmy Awards Remember the Stars We've Lost With Touching 'In Memor

'The Crown's Josh O'Connor Thanks 'Force of Nature' Emma Corrin

2021 Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List

Mj Rodriguez on the Importance of Her Emmy Nomination (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery