Kodak Black Leaves Hospital After Being Injured in L.A. Shooting

Kodak Black has reportedly left the hospital after being injured in a shooting on Saturday.

According to TMZ, the 24-year-old rapper was seen in footage obtained by the website leaving Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday with a walker.

Black was reportedly one of four people injured over the weekend following a shooting outside of a Los Angeles-area restaurant after Justin Bieber's performance Friday. According to TMZ, Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was exiting the party when the shooting occurred.

In a statement released by the Los Angeles Police Department Saturday morning, the LAPD says Wilshire area police offers responded to gunshots heard on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard at 2:45 a.m. Saturday morning when they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds.

An initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred after a "physical altercation between several individuals" went down outside of The Nice Guy, where Bieber hosted an after-party following his performance at h.wood and Revolve's Homecoming Weekend party.

The LAPD said the unknown suspect fled following the shooting. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics then transported two victims with non-life threatening injuries to local hospitals and later discovered that the two other individuals injured in the shooting transported themselves to area hospitals for treatment for injuries they sustained in the shooting.

LAPD News: Early Morning Shooting Leaves Four Injured (NR22039dm) pic.twitter.com/tx14bdnriH — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 12, 2022

On Monday, ET learned that the shooting happened well after the after-party had finished. The Nice Guy closed at 2:00 a.m. and everyone was escorted out at that time. Various partygoers were lingering afterwards and standing on the street, and then two people began fighting verbally before any shots were fired.

ET has reached out to Black's reps as well as Bieber for comment following Saturday morning's shooting.

Before the shooting, Hailey Bieber, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian and more famous faces were seen entering The Nice Guy for the Super Bowl weekend event.

An investigation into the shooting is still underway, with the LAPD asking for anyone with information to contact them directly or submit an anonymous tip to their Crime Stoppers tip line.

RELATED CONTENT

President Donald Trump Grants Clemency to Lil Wayne and Kodak Black

Hailey Bieber Answers the Big Question About Starting a Family

Super Bowl 2022: How to Watch Without Cable, Halftime Show & More

Donald Trump Pardons Lil Wayne and Kodak Black But Not Joe Exotic in Final Act as President This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery