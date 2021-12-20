Hailey Bieber Gets Neck Tattoo After Requesting Justin Stop Getting Inked on His Neck
Inside Hailey Bieber's 'Decision' to Stand by Husband Justin 'No…
Watch Justin Bieber Perform 'Christmas Love' for 'A Home For the…
Charli XCX Pokes Fun at Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting Aw…
Britney Spears, Lizzo & More: Best Celebrity TikToks of 2021
Adele Reveals the Celeb She’s Most Starstruck By
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are All Smiles During Date Night
Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer for 2003 Interview Following S…
Jennifer Aniston Makes Nod to ’Friends’ in ‘Facts of Life’ Live …
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ With Joey Fato…
Coi Leray Calls Megan Thee Stallion the ‘GOAT' After She Beat He…
JoJo Siwa Calls ‘DWTS’ Her ‘Happiness Outlet’ Following Split fr…
Halle Bailey Gushes Over Sister Chloe's Solo Success (Exclusive)
AMAs 2021: Jennifer Lopez Dresses as a Bride for 'On My Way' Per…
Watch BTS' Acceptance Speeches at the 2021 AMAs
'Rugrats': Here's Your First Look at the Holiday Special on Para…
AMAs: Watch New Kids on the Block and New Edition's History-Maki…
'Tiger King' Star Jeff Johnson Dead by Suicide
Watch Offset Help Daughter Kulture With Her Homework!
Kevin Hart on Showing His Serious Side in New Series ‘True Story…
Hailey Bieber is sporting some new ink! The 25-year-old model recently got a delicate neck tattoo in honor of one of her favorite cities.
Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo posted a photo of the body art over the weekend. Near her right ear, Justin Bieber's wife got "New York" tattooed in a thin script right beneath a small diamond drawing.
"Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey awhile back #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle," Dr. Woo captioned the pic.
The newest addition to Hailey's tiny tattoo collection mirrors a similar script tattoo she has on the other side of her neck, which reads, "lover."
Dr. Woo also drew this ink back in September 2019.
While Hailey has two neck tattoos of her own, she did previously request that her husband abstain from any future neck tattoos. Justin opened up about the request during his YouTube special, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.
"I think I'm done with my neck, that's a Hailey request," he said, laughing at the time. "The back is still open and I don't have kids yet, so I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back."
Justin's last neck tattoo was of a large rose with a thorn-filled stem.
Hailey has also previously showed off several small tattoos done by Dr. Woo, including a "J" with some stars on her ring finger.
Though her ink might not be as large or visible as her husband's, Hailey has lots of pieces. Back in 2018, she told The Cut she had 19 tattoos and counting.
RELATED CONTENT:
Hailey Bieber Gives One Piece of Dating Advice That Served Her Well
Hailey Bieber On Helping Justin Through 'Dark Spaces' In His Sobriety
Hailey Bieber On Sticking With Husband Justin 'No Matter the Outcome'