Hailey Bieber is sporting some new ink! The 25-year-old model recently got a delicate neck tattoo in honor of one of her favorite cities.

Celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo posted a photo of the body art over the weekend. Near her right ear, Justin Bieber's wife got "New York" tattooed in a thin script right beneath a small diamond drawing.

"Lil NY 🍎 love ✍🏼 on Hailey awhile back #hideawayatsuitex #slimneedle," Dr. Woo captioned the pic.

The newest addition to Hailey's tiny tattoo collection mirrors a similar script tattoo she has on the other side of her neck, which reads, "lover."

Dr. Woo also drew this ink back in September 2019.

While Hailey has two neck tattoos of her own, she did previously request that her husband abstain from any future neck tattoos. Justin opened up about the request during his YouTube special, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

"I think I'm done with my neck, that's a Hailey request," he said, laughing at the time. "The back is still open and I don't have kids yet, so I'm thinking of getting their portraits on my back."

Justin's last neck tattoo was of a large rose with a thorn-filled stem.

Hailey has also previously showed off several small tattoos done by Dr. Woo, including a "J" with some stars on her ring finger.

Though her ink might not be as large or visible as her husband's, Hailey has lots of pieces. Back in 2018, she told The Cut she had 19 tattoos and counting.

