Hailey Bieber is getting real about supporting her husband, Justin Bieber, on his journey to sobriety. Hailey opened up about the struggle she understands all too well, in Wednesday's episode of Victoria Secret's, VS Voices podcast.

The 24-year-old VS model said her experience growing up with her father, Stephen Baldwin, and navigating his substance abuse battle, gave her the tools to support Justin with his, something he candidly discussed in his 2020 YouTube docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons.

"There's a lot of addiction that runs in our family, like, not even just my dad but a lot of other people on that side of my family struggled with a lot of different things," Hailey said. "He was always just extremely open about why being sober worked for him and why he needed to be sober and what alcoholic behavior looks like, and where that comes out."

She continued, "Looking back on times of drug use and being in some dark spaces and having to kind of go back there and talk about it was extremely difficult. I was never somebody who struggled with any substances, but that's because I was so aware of it because of my dad. He had a really big issue with cocaine and I was like, 'I'm never trying it,' because I'm just so scared that if I try it one time, it might lead into something else."

Hailey added that growing up around people in recovery, helped create that open dialogue with Justin when it came to having some of those tough conversations around addiction and getting sober,

"I think even just the open dialogue of, 'Hey, where are you at with this?' Being able to be honest," she said. "I've had times where I would get nervous, like, [asking Justin], 'Are you OK to do this?' Because you did have a time in your life where it was not OK for you and it was like, a dark time for you. But he has very, very good self-awareness when it comes to that and is very open about it and I think that is all I can really ask for."

Hailey's unbridled support comes as no surprise as earlier this month, she vowed on the In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast to "stick it out" with Justin "no matter what the outcome," sharing that once they got back together in 2018 after breaking up in 2016, she was all in.

"I was in it. I made a decision," she said. "I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."

And she has, the couple have been married since Sept. 2018 and have even discussed the possibility of starting a family.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them," Justin said during his Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, which follows his New Year's Eve 2020 concert. "Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

