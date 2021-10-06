Watch Diane Keaton Live It Up With Justin Bieber in His New Music Video
Justin Bieber Performs at VMAs for First Time Since 2015: Watch!
VMAs 2021: Ed Sheeran Reveals Courteney Cox Sings on His New Alb…
2021 MTV VMAs: Every ‘Big Surprise’ to Expect
MTV VMAs 2021: All the Best Moments
Doja Cat Fashionably Soars as MTV VMAs Host, Britney Spears Gets…
Justin and Hailey Bieber Celebrate Their Third Wedding Anniversa…
Doja Cat Stuns in Six Outfit Changes at 2021 MTV VMAs
Watch SZA Shock Ashanti With Sweet Fangirl Moment Backstage at M…
How Justin and Hailey Bieber Feel About Fans Chanting Selena Gom…
'Darcey & Stacey' Returning for Season 3: Watch the First Look!
VMAs 2021: Watch Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Perform Back to…
VMAs 2021: Jack Harlow Crashes Lil Nas X's Interview (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox Introduce 'Future Baby Daddies…
VMAs 2021: Paris Hilton Reacts to Britney Spears' Engagement! (E…
Chloe Bailey Heats Up VMAs Stage With 'Have Mercy' Performance
Gabby Petito's Family Speaks Out for the First Time Together on …
Doja Cat Says There Will Be ‘Big Surprises’ at 2021 Video Music …
VMAs 2021: Doja Cat Flies Through the Sky for 'Been Like This' a…
VMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Talks Success of Debut Single 'Have Merc…
Diane Keaton is starring in a new project alongside Justin Bieber. The Father of the Bride actress took to Instagram Wednesday to share a clip of her starring role in the music video for Bieber's hit, "Ghost," from his most recent album, Justice. Keaton called the experience "an honor" in the snippet posted to social media.
"AM I DREAMING??? WHAT AN HONOR IT WAS TO WORK WITH JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS INCREDIBLE TEAM!!!
@justinbieber @allisonjamiekaye @ryangood24 @colinseyes @rorykramer," Keaton captioned the clip.
In the video, Keaton plays Bieber's mother. The clip flashes to moments of Keaton alongside Bieber as the pair spend time as a family, partying together and enjoying sweet and touching moments as the track, which tells the story of losing a loved one, plays on in the background.
Bieber also posted about the video, out Friday, writing, "best video ever," next to the same trailer for the visual.
Earlier this month, it was announced that the singer would be sharing more of his music and his return to the stage in Justin Bieber: Our World. The Amazon Prime documentary dropped the first trailer last Friday. Our World takes fans behind the scenes, backstage and onstage during Bieber's record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert.
Directed by Michael D. Ratner, the film shows Bieber after his three-year hiatus from a full concert. When he returns, he delivers a mega show on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests -- and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream.
Our World shows the month leading up to the production as he rehearses and creates his stage and set. It also captures personal self-shot moments between the "Somebody" crooner and wife Hailey.
Bieber's last show prior to the NYE show was in 2017. Since the epic performance, Bieber has taken many awards ceremony stages, including the MTV Video Music Awards and Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards.
RELATED CONTENT
Justin Bieber Prepares His Return to the Stage in 'Our World' Trailer
How to Watch ‘Justin Bieber: Our World’
Justin Bieber Reveals the Motto He's Currently Living By (Exclusive)
Related Gallery