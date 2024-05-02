Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were seen basking in the sun and enjoying each other's company during a romantic getaway in Hawaii this week, putting to rest recent speculation about their relationship.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, was spotted strolling hand in hand and drinking at an outdoor bar, as captured in videos shared by onlookers on social media.

In the footage, the 30-year-old singer appeared relaxed in a casual ensemble, sporting a Nike bucket hat, a yellow sweatshirt, and gray shorts, while his 27-year-old wife wore a white dress paired with a green hat.

Their public outing follows concern sparked by Justin's recent social media activity, which included a series of crying selfies. Fans expressed worry over the singer's emotional state, prompting speculation about potential difficulties in his personal life.

However, Hailey addressed the concerns by commenting on one of his posts, referring to him as a "pretty crier."

In the pics, Justin looks solemnly at the camera with tears streaming from his eyes. He wears a green bucket hat and a cream-colored zip up as he stands outside a building.

The singer did not provide any additional context about his emotional moment but also shared a handful of performance photos. In another photo dump, Justin showed off his silly side as he smiled behind goofy sunglasses. That carousel also included a handful of additional selfies from the star.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Justin and Hailey were focusing on being there for each other amid speculation about their marriage.

"Justin and Hailey are continuing to support each other and help one another get through more difficult times as they always have," the source said. "They are making an effort to do things that will help them create a bigger and brighter future."

The source added, "They are remaining committed to their faith and trying to stay positive. They are hopeful about the future and doing things to better themselves."

The context comes after Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, caused a frenzy online back in February when he reposted a message urging Christians to offer prayers for the couple's wisdom, protection and spiritual closeness to the Lord.

Then in March, Hailey shut down any marital problems as she celebrated Justin's 30th birthday. She also took to social media to slam any further speculation and "delusions," about her relationship in blind items online.

"Just FYI, the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on TikTok are 100% of the time wrong," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story. "Made out of thin air...Come from the land of delusion...So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false xxsorry to spoil it."

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018. This year will mark the couple's sixth wedding anniversary.

