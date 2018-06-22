Jenna Dewan's Summer Dress Is Literally Perfect -- Shop Her Look!

Jenna Dewan is looking cute as a bug! Literally.

The World of Dance host enjoyed her day off running around in Studio City on Thursday in a flirty light pink off-the-shoulder mini from Endless Summer, which boasts a playful print of ladybugs. She paired the summery frock with nude Alexandre Birman block-heel sandals, Céline trio crossbody bag and a dainty diamond necklace.

The dancer and actress spent the day with her 5-year-old daughter Everly for a pamper session at the nail salon, which she posted on her Instagram story. Later in the day, Dewan was spotted taking her little one to school and ex Channing Tatum was seen separately. The couple called it quits in April.

We adore that the stylish star chose a puffy sleeve design and unexpected ladybug print in lieu of typical floral, which stood out next to her neutral accessories.

Fana/Backgrid

Channel Dewan's adorable look by shopping her exact under-$200 dress and gorgeous shoes, along with equally chic bag and necklace.

Endless Summer

Endless Summer Elsa Mini $148

Bergdorf Goodman

Alexandre Birman Clarita Suede Block-Heel Sandal $595

The Daily Edited

The Daily Edited Taupe Mini Cross Body Bag $125

Mejuri

Mejuri Diamonds Line Necklace $295

Watch the 37-year-old mom reveal how she's adjusting to single life in the video below.

