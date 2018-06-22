Jenna Dewan Has ‘Girl Date’ With Daughter Everly: Pics!

Spa day!

Jenna Dewan enjoyed a special mother-daughter pampering session with her 5-year-old daughter, Everly. On Thursday, the typically private mom documented the outing with her little girl on Instagram Stories.

It appears that Everly and a pal each got purple manicures with white polka dots – solid choice – while Dewan went for a clear polish look with gold glitter tips.

Dewan captioned the image, “Girl date.”

The 37-year-old World of Dance host also posted a sweet hand-drawn picture from Everly, captioning it, “Graduation Day,” along with heart, clapping and crying emojis. On top of the drawing, a message read: “My favorite color is purple. I want to be a ballerina when I grow up.”

In April, Dewan and Channing Tatum announced the end of their nine-year marriage. Since then, the professional dancer and TV personality has opened up about the family’s life post-split.

“[It’s] a new normal where there is a lot of love. We’re just getting used to it,” Dewan told HarpersBAZAAR.com in May. “We’re in a very positive energy together, trying to be the best parents to Everly. We support each other.”

At the time, the mom also opened up about Everly’s influence on her life.

“She’s like a little mirror for me,” she said. “She’s so willful that she kind of inspires me to get clear and more willful in my own life. If she’s not running her own business, or ruling the world, I have failed as a mother.”

