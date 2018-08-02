Jennifer Lopez Wears White Pants (Again) in the Most Fashion-Forward Way -- Get Her Look!

Jennifer Lopez arrived to NBC Studios in New York City to watch boyfriend Alex Rodriguez co-host the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on Thursday. The superstar, 49, stunned per usual and chose a statement ensemble we want to copy right now.

The multi-talented artist chose a sleek pair of white wide-leg trousers with a red-and-green floral printed high-neck Gucci blouse tucked in and cinched with a Chanel belt. The star is never without sunnies and she sported this gradient aviator by Quay x Desi Perkins. She accessorized with platform shoes (which are ideal with longline bottoms), croc-embossed Hermès Birkin bag and collier de chien cuff bracelet.

James Devaney/GC Images

A stark white flowy, floor-grazing pant is J.Lo's sartorial jam. The performer donned a similar style to a softball game with her beau, teamed with an off-shoulder striped bodysuit. Lopez shows the wardrobe staple can be dressed up or down for any occasion, and in this case she elevated the piece with a bright statement top that stylishly adds a dose of color to the look.

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Channel her chic outfit with our affordable selects ahead, including her exact $65 sunnies!

Mango

Mango Floral Print Blouse $60 $30

Nordstrom

Topshop Clean High-Waist Wide Leg Trousers $95

Lulus

Lulus Double Down Black and Gold Double Buckle Belt $12

Quay

Quay x Desi Perkins High Key $65

Nine West

Nine West Ibyn Platform Sandals $109 $60

Lopez will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's VMAs.

