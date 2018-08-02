Jennifer Lopez Playfully Corrects Alex Rodriguez as He Tells Story of Their First Date

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are hilariously in disagreement over their first date.

Rodriguez appeared on the Today show on Thursday with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford for the second day in a row, but this time, Lopez was behind the scenes. Rodriguez was asked about their first date -- which he maintains he didn't think was a date -- which Lopez vehemently disagrees with.

"She would debate you that it was a date, and I to this day will say I was just there, like, friends and that's probably why I felt so comfortable," he said.

Kotb then referenced Lopez off-camera -- who was standing beside her mother, Lupe -- sharing, "She just mouthed 'liar.'"

Rodriguez, 43, took the ribbing in stride.

"Thank goodness for me 'cause if I thought it was a date I would have fumbled a little myself, but since I was there as friends, we just had the most magnificent three-hour conversation," he recalled.

The former pro baseball player then told the story of what he texted her in the bathroom in the middle of dinner, which Lopez previously revealed to Vanity Fair was, "you look sexy AF."

"Then I went to the bathroom and then I started building some courage, and I pulled out my phone and actually texted her something. I texted her something along the lines of -- for TV -- 'you look very beautiful,'" he shared.

As Lopez once again shook her head off-camera, Kodb cracked to Rodriguez, "You said, 'You are hot.'"

"That's closer," Lopez agreed as the camera shot to her.

Continuing with the story, Rodriguez admitted he needed a little liquid courage to make a move on the 49-year-old superstar, though Lopez doesn't drink.

"I told her that sometime around the seventh inning of that date, or sixth inning, I realized, this may be not friendly, this may be a date, so then I built some courage," he recalled. "I had a little vodka. I was so nervous, I was like, 'Do you mind if I have a drink?' So, I had two, and then I went to the bathroom and said, 'OK, now I'm going to get really tough on this,' and then I wrote her what I wrote her."

Meanwhile, in an interview with ABC News' Amy Robach that aired on Good Morning America on Thursday, Lopez talked about recently celebrating their birthdays together with their children in the Bahamas.

"It was a family vacation, we had the kids ... we've done a big party in the past few years, so it was like, 'OK, let's just go away somewhere and relax,'" she explained.

She also agreed with Robach that she needed to save a big celebration for her milestone 50th birthday next year.

For more on the couple's intimate birthday bash, including Lopez showing off her killer abs, watch the video below:

