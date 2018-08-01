Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Abs on the Way to Dance Studio -- Pics!

Jennifer Lopez is looking better than ever.

The "Amor Amor Amor" singer, who celebrated her 49th birthday last month, isn't afraid to show off her hard-earned killer abs and toned arms. Cameras captured J.Lo arriving at a dance studio in Midtown, New York, on Wednesday, rocking a stylish athleisure ensemble.

TheShades of Blue leading lady wore multi-colored snake print leggings by designer Niyama Sol, a burnt orange sports bra and white tennis shoes. The World of Dance judge accessorized the sporty look with dark aviators, her signature gold hoop earrings and carried a black oversized purse in one hand.

Gotham/GC Images

Gotham/GC Images

James Devaney/GC Images

Just one day earlier, Lopez pushed the fashion boundaries with her street style, wearing $2,695 belted denim over-the-knee Versace boots and a white oversized white dress shirt.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

And so far, 49 is looking good on Lopez. Earlier this week, it was announced that the triple-threat star would receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's MTV Video Music Awards.

See more of J.Lo -- and her chiseled abs -- in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alex Rodriguez Addresses Jennifer Lopez Engagement Rumors After Gifting Her With a Ring

Jennifer Lopez’s Denim Boots Are on Another Level Entirely

Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About the Close Relationship Between Her Twins and Alex Rodriguez's Girls

Related Gallery