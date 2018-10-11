Cardi B is showing support for her friend, Selena Gomez.

The 26-year-old rapper took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share well-wishes for Selena, who, according to TMZ, has been hospitalized twice over the past couple of weeks for mental health.

"You are amazing," Cardi captioned a fierce pic of Selena, 26, on stage after news of her hospitalization broke on Wednesday.

The duo recently teamed up for a new song, "Taki Taki." The upbeat track, which also features DJ Snake and Ozuna, dropped just two weeks before the sexy video premiered on Tuesday during the American Music Awards.

Of Gomez' hospitalization, a source tells ET that "Selena has dealt with depression for a while and her and the people around her have always kept an eye on how she feels, even more so since her kidney transplant. Selena wasn’t feeling well and went to the hospital, as she does whenever she feels off. After further monitoring, it was decided that Selena would seek treatment at a [mental health] facility."

According to TMZ, the "Back to You" singer is currently at an East Coast psychiatric facility and receiving dialectical behavior therapy, which she has received in the past

News of Gomez's hospitalization comes just weeks after she took to Instagram to announce that she was taking a break from social media.

Earlier this year, the former Disney Channel star checked herself into a wellness program in New York after suffering from depression and anxiety. A source told ET at the time that she voluntarily made the decision because "she knows her health and wellness require ongoing maintenance."

