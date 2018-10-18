Britney Spears is headed back to Sin City.

ET has learned that Spears will have a new residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM, slated to begin next year at the theater inside the new Park MGM Resort. The 36-year-old singer will join other A-list performers with residencies at the Park MGM, including Cher, Ricky Martin and Bruno Mars, as well as upcoming shows from Lady Gaga and Aerosmith.

Spears is scheduled to make an appearance on Thursday night in front of T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. The event has been publicized as a "Spirit Day" rally for GLAAD, but will likely also serve as the announcement for her new show, which comes just days before the 20th anniversary of her iconic debut hit "...Baby One More Time."

A source tells ET that Spears will be making over $500,000 a show, in addition to the singer getting a cut of ticket sales and merchandise.

"The deal that her team put together has a huge base salary, and also gives her a percentage of ticket sales, merchandise and other things," the source says. "Britney has proven she can continuously sell out her shows after years in Vegas, and Britney’s team used that achievement as a bargaining tool for her new contract.”

Spears appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this month and teased her big news.

“I have a huge announcement to make," she said. "My announcement is that I have an announcement. I can’t announce it until Oct. 18."

Spears ended her hugely successful Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood on New Year's Eve after a four-year run. However, in January, she announced that she was bringing her Piece of Me show across North America and Europe. The tour ran from July 12 through Aug. 24.

A source told ET at the time that the pop star very much enjoys the lifestyle of touring.

"She misses a routine and wants to have one," the source said. "She will be touring places she hasn’t toured in years and loves to go visit, so that was also appealing to her."

Spears spoke to ET in July about keeping fit during her tour.

"This round of shows that we are doing on tour, they are back-to-back," she explained. "I don't have any time apart besides flying, so it's really just the show itself is going to keep me [in shape]. ... My show is a workout in itself. It keeps you really strong."

The pop star also said her priority these days is simply "to be a happy person."

"It's really important to spread joy," she said. "It's contagious. I think that's really sexy for women."

