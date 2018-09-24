Britney Spears and Kevin Federline End Child Support Battle

Britney Spears and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, have a new child support plan in place.

According to a source close to the negotiations, Spears has agreed to pay Federline thousands of more dollars a month in child support. The pop star had previously been paying Federline $20,000 a month, and the source claims she will now pay him nearly double that amount.

Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, finalized the deal with Spears’ legal team on Friday, according to the source.

“Kevin and his team are extremely pleased” and know “this is the best thing for Kevin, the kids, and Britney," the source says.

The former couple -- who were married from 2004 to 2007 -- have two sons together, 13-year-old Sean Preston and 12-year-old Jayden James. Federline has had full custody of their sons since 2008.

In March, Kaplan confirmed to ET that his client wanted at least double the $20,000 a month he was previously getting given Spears’ success with her Las Vegas residency and worldwide tour, Britney: Piece of Me. But in response to Federline's request for a significant increase in child support, a source close to the singer claimed to ET that Spears already covers most of their sons' expenses, even beyond what she pays Federline in child support. According to the source, Federline’s monthly expenses also only added up to about half of the $20,000 he’s getting.

In May, the former backup dancer officially filed court docs in Los Angeles asking a judge to order Spears to increase the monthly child support.

A source told ET in June that Spears spending more time with her sons might have been a reason behind Federline's request for more child support, and his and Spears' souring relationship.

"Britney and Kevin had a cordial relationship until Kevin started asking for more money. Now they only speak through attorneys," the source said. "Last summer, Britney offered to take the boys more often and even discussed having more custody. That seems to be what started this entire ordeal."

"Some of Kevin's friends think he feels threatened because Britney is doing so well that she might not need him to have the kids as much anymore. Therefore, his child support might plummet," the source continued. "Kevin needs that money to keep up the lifestyle that he has become accustomed to."

The source said that the pair's relationship had definitely become strained over the past year.

"Britney and Kevin used to attend the same baseball games and birthday parties together but their relationship has been damaged because of Kevin's demands for an increase in his current child support," the source said. "Kevin is claiming there is far too much of a discrepancy between how they live at his home compared to Britney's."

-- Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion

