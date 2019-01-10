Looks like fans will have to wait a while to hear any new music from Britney Spears.

The singer announced last week that she was taking an indefinite work hiatus to be by her father, Jamie Spears', side amid illness. In addition to putting her Britney: Domination show at Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas on hold until further notice, we now know that also means the new album she's been working on will be delayed.

Although no release date has been set, ET can confirm that Britney was teaming up with executive producer Justin Tranter on the project.

"Everything is on hold right now until [her father] Jamie is better," Britney's manager, Larry Rudolph, tells ET. "But once he is, she will resume working on the album with Justin."

"Right now, she's taking some time off to deal with these family issues," he adds.

Britney broke the news to fans about her temporary break on Jan. 4, revealing that her father was rushed to the hospital two months ago when his colon ruptured. He is currently being treated for a life-threatening illness, but is expected to make a full recovery.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Britney said in a statement. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

"Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time," she continued. "I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you."

