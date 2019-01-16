With the Queer Eye's Fab Five going head-to-head on Lip Sync Battle, it's inevitable that their performances are going to be next-level epic.

However, Antoni Porowski, Tan France and Bobby Berk decided to really pull out all the stops for their incredible performance of Britney Spears' "Work Bitch" that also paid tribute to the pop diva's incomparable career, and ET has an exclusive sneak peek at their jaw-dropping routine.

Each of the beloved TV personalities and professional life changers embodied the spirit of Spears' essence, dressing up in some of her most iconic costumes from her most beloved music videos.

France ruled the Lip Sync Battle stage in a ringmaster costume, evoking the video for Spears' 2008 single "Circus," while Berk slipped into a skin-tight red latex bodysuit and long blond wig to match the singer's look from her 2000 music video for "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Meanwhile, Porowski showed off quite a bit of skin in the blue flight attendant costume Spears rocked in her 2003 video for "Toxic."

All together, the trio owned the stage as they did their best against the fellow members of the Fab Five, Jonathan Van Ness and Karamo Brown, who -- as seen in a teaser for the star-studded Queer Eye-themed episode -- pulled off an epic homage to Beyonce and Lady Gaga for their show-stopping routine.

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Reveals What the Cast Fights Over Most (Exclusive)

‘Queer Eye’ Reboot Wins Three Emmys

Tiffany Haddish Busts Out an Amazing James Brown Impression for a Lip Sync Battle With Jimmy Fallon