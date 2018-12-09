The Queer Eye gang may be as close as can be, but that doesn’t mean things don’t get heated from time to time!



ET caught up with Tan France, the Netflix show’s resident fashion expert, at the Unforgettable Gala celebrating Asian American trailblazers in their respective fields. While there, he opened up about the one thing that sometimes comes between him, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

“Oh, gosh well what did we last fight about? Probably lateness?” he revealed. “Yeah, we’re all terrible at it. So, yes we’ll all fight with each other about lateness but the next day the person who started the argument is also late.”

“I don’t know if you know this… we share a trailer,” he added of the show’s production. “We’re not like any other show. Because we film in the middle of nowhere, we don’t have space for 5 trailers. So if there are problems, you solve them real fast.”

Although the first two seasons of the show were filmed in Atlanta, the third season is heading to Kansas City, Missouri, where the Fab Five has helped rescue midwesterners from their lifestyle doldrums. However, Tan explained that things have definitely changed as the show’s popularity has grown.

“They were nervous,” he said of first meeting locals while making the new season. “I can’t imagine…let’s say, for example, okay Debra Messing’s here today. Great, Will & Grace. If Debra Messing turned up and was like ‘Hey I just want to talk to you for two hours.’ I’d be nervous. If you know that person and you are a fan of that person, that’s nerve-racking. And so the first day actually was so much harder this season than it was last year because they knew who we were.”



Get tons more breaking TV news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' to 'GLOW': Gifts Inspired by Iconic Movies and TV Shows of 2018

Golden Globes 2019: 'This Is Us,' 'Bodyguard' and More TV Surprises and Snubs

Amy Adams and Regina King Both Score Film and TV Nominations at Golden Globes 2019

Related Gallery