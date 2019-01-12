Britney Spears is reflecting on 20 years of success.

Saturday marked two decades since the release of the pop princess’ debut album, …Baby One More Time, and Spears, 37, couldn’t help but celebrate the big milestone.

“Can you believe that this album was released 20 years ago today??!! I can’t,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the LP’s cover. “It’s definitely been the journey of a lifetime, full of ups and downs, but I’m grateful for every single moment of it all. Getting to know you all over the years has been such an incredible experience, and has made this all worth it.”

“Thank you for your support from 20 years ago, all the way to today. I am blessed ❤️ #20yearsofbritney,” Spears concluded. The singer is currently on an indefinite work hiatus as she spends time with her family amid her father's recovery from a life-threatening illness.

Baby One More Time was a success, landing the top spot on the Billboard 200 charts upon its debut. It also included the title song, as well as hits “Sometimes,” “(You Drive Me) Crazy,” “Born to Make You Happy” and “From the Bottom of My Broken Heart.”

In July, Spears told ET that it was hard to fathom that it had been nearly 20 years since her first single, “Baby One More Time” came out.

“It’s been so fast. I feel like I just started yesterday," she said. "It's like everything still feels very new, which I guess is a blessing. But it's been a roller coaster. I've had my manager [Larry Rudolph] for 17 years.”

As for what she would tell herself 20 years ago? "I would tell that Britney just to believe in yourself, and never doubt yourself,” she said. “Be strong and be you."

