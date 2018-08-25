Britney Spears has a good ear!

The 36-year-old singer tried out her best British accent during her concert at London's O2 Arena on Friday night, and we've got to say, it's pretty great. Spears, who is currently on her Piece of Me tour, playfully teased the audience as she tried to pump them up mid-show.

"Are you guys ready? Do you think you can do this?" she yelled in her British accent, asking them to make some noise. "One, two, three!"

"What the hell is wrong with you?" the pop star jokingly scolded the crowd on the other side of the stage. "You've got to do better than that. Let's try it again."

Spears last whipped out the accent during a 2013 interview, though she famously used it during several scuffles with paparazzi during her breakdown in 2007 and 2008. The "Toxic" singer isn't the only American celeb who can whip out a British accent at a moment's notice, however. Her former pal, Lindsay Lohan, debuted a version of a British accent in 2016, while promoting her Greek nightclub.

"Lindsay picks up languages like I pick up a coffee!" Lohan's father, Michael, told ET at the time. "I will tell you this, she's spoken other languages on the phone with me -- languages I don't understand. I'll be on the phone with her and I'll hear her say something in fluent Farsi to a friend she's with."

Meghan Markle also shocked fans when she appeared to adopt the accent earlier this summer -- just as a source told ET that she was doing her best to "jump in" to life with the royal family and her new role as the Duchess of Sussex.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Shares the 2-Hour Yoga Routine She Does in Her Hotel Room

Britney Spears Displays Rock-Hard Abs in Sequined Outfit During European Leg of 'Piece of Me' Tour

Has Meghan Markle Acquired a Slight British Accent?

Related Gallery