Britney Spears is once again treating fans and followers to a glimpse of her performance-ready figure!

On Thursday, the “Make Me” songstress shared a photo of herself backstage on the third leg of her Piece of Me world tour in Europe. In the photo, the 36-year-old hitmaker poses for a mirror selfie while rocking a skimpy number, presumably from her show. The outfit is made up of a black bra covered in sequins as well as black bottoms. She completed the look with black heeled boots.

This scandalous new selfie comes just days after ET acquired a copy of Spears’ financial records, offering fans a glimpse of her net worth. According to the documents, she was worth a whopping $56,562,912.38 in 2017.

Also, Spears claims in the records she pays her father, Jamie Spears, $128,000 per year as her conservator. She also lists her daily expenses, which include dry cleaning, insurance, meals, entertainment, etc. -- costing her $384,126.38.

The records were submitted as part of her child support case with ex-husband Kevin Federline, who demanded a $20,000 per month increase in May to support their sons, 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James.

"Britney and Kevin had a cordial relationship until Kevin started asking for more money,” a source told ET in June. “Now they only speak through attorneys. Last summer, Britney offered to take the boys more often and even discussed having more custody. That seems to be what started this entire ordeal."

