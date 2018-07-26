Britney Spears Strikes a Pose & Sings an Old Hit With Jimmy Fallon on 'Ew!'

Britney Spears busted out her comedic chops on Thursday's The Tonight Show.

The "Oops…I Did It Again" singer made a special appearance on Jimmy Fallon's classic "Ew!" sketch, starring as Sara's (with no "h" because "h's are ew") camp BFF, Abby.

Dressed in a coral mini skirt and a baby blue cropped sweater with white lace and pineapple patches, Spears frolicked down the stairs to reunite with the former Saturday Night Live cast member. The two showed off adorable throwback photos they were going to post on Instagram and played "Fashion Freeze," a game where they count down from three and then show off their best model poses. The two gal pals also discussed whether they would be returning to their favorite summer spot.

"I'm not sure, we'd be the oldest campers there," Spears replied after Fallon asked if they should go back to camp.

"But we're still too young to be counselors. We're stuck between two worlds. It's like, I'm not a girl…," Fallon expressed, with Spears then singing, "not yet a woman," referencing the pop star's 2001 song.

After a call from Sara's step-dad, Gary, the two finished off the sketch by playing an "EW" speed round, which included matcha-flavored ice cream ("ew"), those "weird pop-up phone holder things" ("ew"), sun-dried tomatoes ("ew") and Steve Carell ("so cute").

Spears is currently on the North American leg of her Piece of Me tour. ET caught up with the pop star earlier this month, where she dished how she stays in shape while on tour, her cheat meals and more.

Watch the video below to hear what she shared.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mariah Carey Wants Another Photo With Britney Spears -- But This One Is Pretty Epic

Britney Spears Brings Andy Cohen On Stage -- and Seemingly Forgets His Name

Britney Spears Says She Would 'Definitely' Be Up For a 'Mickey Mouse Club' Reunion (Exclusive)

Related Gallery