Britney Spears is returning to acting after nine years!

The 37-year-old has a secret cameo in the upcoming comedy horror film Corporate Animals. Director Patrick Brice shared the news at the Sundance Film Festival during a panel with the L.A. Times.

It turns out, the appearance was such a secret that even one of the film’s main stars, Jessica Williams, didn’t know about it.

Brice explained that one of the characters has an obsession with the pop diva and it reaches a point where he thinks he hears her speaking to him through the walls.

“Through a series of connections we were able to get 10 minutes of her time to record this, which is so awesome,” Brice revealed.

It’s unclear whether Spears will actually be visible on the screen or whether it will just be her voice. The movie's star and producer, Ed Helms, also tweeted about the news.

"Speaking as a producer and actor in this movie, I can confirm that this is both TRUE and EXTREMELY COOL!” he wrote. "Can’t wait for our #Sundance premiere tomorrow night!! #CorporateAnimals @britneyspears @patrick_brice @msjwilly @justdemi.”

Spears hasn’t appeared in an acting role since a 2010 cameo on Glee. Her most memorable acting role was as the lead in the 2002 coming-of-age film, Crossroads.

The musician recently put her album on hold and announced a work hiatus after revealing that her father, Jamie Spears, is ill. For more, watch the clip below:

