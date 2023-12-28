Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is officially out of prison, ET can confirm. On Thursday, Gypsy, 32, was released from prison eight years after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Blanchard was released early in the day from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. local time. Karen Pojmann, a spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Corrections, told the Associated Press that Blanchard was granted parole after serving 85 percent of her original sentence, Pojmann said.

Dee Dee's 2015 murder came after she is believed to have inflicted years of abuse on Gypsy due to Munchausen by proxy, a rare disorder in which a guardian exaggerates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy.

Days before her release, Gypsy told People that she regretted conspiring with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn, to kill her mom. Nick, who killed Dee Dee in her home while Gypsy waited in the bathroom, received a life sentence for the crime.

"Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day," Gypsy said. "She didn't deserve that. She was a sick woman and unfortunately I wasn't educated enough to see that. She deserved to be where I am, sitting in prison doing time for criminal behavior."

Now that she's out of prison, Gypsy plans to tell her story in an upcoming Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, which will premiere Jan. 5.

"I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder," she said. "It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don't take this course of action."

She'll also reunite with her husband, Ryan Anderson, whom she wed in a 2022 prison ceremony, as well as her dad and stepmom.

"I'm on the eve of happiness," she said. "It's a journey. I'm still really trying to come to a place of forgiveness for her, for myself and the situation. I still love my mom. And I'm starting to understand that it was something that was maybe out of her control, like an addict with an impulse. That helps me with coping and accepting what happened."

