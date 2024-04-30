Ryan Gosling has one request for Ryan Reynolds.

ET's Denny Directo spoke to the former Ryan at the premiere of The Fall Guy in Hollywood on Tuesday, and he reacted to the other Ryan sporting a shirt with his face in the recent Deadpool & Wolverine teaser.

"I mean, I just want my shirt back," Gosling, 43, told ET. "He borrowed that shirt from me and I need it back."

While Gosling waits for Reynolds, 47, to return his shirt, he's busy promoting The Fall Guy, the film he stars in alongside Emily Blunt.

In his interview with ET, Gosling admitted that his wife, Eva Mendes, was worried about his stunts for his latest film, which he stars in as a stuntman.

"We have the best team you could ever have here," he said of the action comedy's team. "They're the best in the business and I trusted them completely. I wore sunglasses in one take so I could hide the terrifying fear in my eyes. I couldn't act."

Ryan Gosling at the premiere of 'The Fall Guy.' - Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Amid Gosling's ongoing press tour for his latest project, the actor paid tribute to his longtime partner by wearing a cream T-shirt emblazoned with the title of Mendes' upcoming children's book: Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

"Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours," the actress previously told People. "Learning how to train our brain to work for us and not against us is easier said than done! At my home and in Desi's, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate."

The book is inspired by Mendes' own daughters, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 8-year-old Amada, whom she shares with the Barbie actor.

Mendes expressed her gratitude to Gosling for his unwavering support on Instagram, writing, "Feeling the love from my Cuban Papi! And adoring that gorgeous Mami -Emily Blunt- so much! Love is in the air!"

Gosling also recently called Mendes his "hero" in an interview with Men's Health.

"I often think about what's going to matter to me on my deathbed that I did and that I didn't do," Gosling told the publication. "It puts things into perspective. It always comes back to family first. I don't think I'll regret anything professionally, but I do think when it comes to Eva and the girls, they come first."

The Fall Guy will hit theaters Friday, May 3.

