Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' daughters know Emily Blunt as a certain mystical character!

In an interview on the Today show, The Fall Guy stars joke about their children's mutual admiration for the two actors. Blunt shares daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with husband John Krasinski, who according to her, love Gosling's Ken persona.

Gosling shares daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7, with partner Mendes, and their nickname for Blunt is derived from her iconic children's film.

"My kids call her Mary Poppins," Gosling quipped. "They're like, 'Are you working with Mary Poppins today?'"

Blunt, 41, played the title role of the magical nanny in the 2018 sequel, Mary Poppins Returns.

Ryan Gosling reveals the nickname his daughters have for Emily Blunt. - Tristar Media/WireImage

Meanwhile, Gosling has his own name for his co-star, who plays his love interest in the film.

"Emily Stunt-y Blunt," Gosling told ET's Denny Directo as he listed the three best parts about The Fall Guy.

In the film, Gosling stars as stuntman Colt Seavers in the upcoming adaptation of the 1980s television series of the same name, with Blunt portraying former camera operator-turned-director Jody Moreno. The duo know each other all too well, as they were a former couple.

While speaking to ET, the pair gushed about the best parts of working alongside each other.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt star alongside each other in The Fall Guy. - Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

"She just brings, you know, she brings that blunt force, she brings the magic, she just Marry Poppins it," Gosling said. "And pulls whatever it is out of her bag. She ascends from the heavens, she pulls all of the tricks out of her acting bag, she makes the magic. Then she's off to help other people on other movies and you're like, 'Was that real?'"

Blunt's list of compliments about the Barbie star could go on and on as well.

"I could actually write a sort of laundry list of things that I admire and adore about Ryan," she said. I think he is a complete singular talent and he's the best and he's endlessly funny, ridiculously bright and kind...you are the kindest."

The Fall Guy hits theaters May 3.

