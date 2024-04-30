When Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day played two guys who looked remarkably similar to Beavis and Butt-Head in a Saturday Night Live sketch earlier this month, they had no idea the viral sensation the sketch would become.

Doubling down on the wild surprise hit power of that ridiculous sketch, Day made a surprise appearance -- while Gosling worked some quick-change magic -- at the red carpet premiere of The Fall Guy on Tuesday. The pair surprised those in attendance by rocking their Beavis and Butt-Head costumes at the star-studded event.

After Gosling walked the carpet in a stunning mint green suit -- looking as stylish and handsome as ever -- he doubled back and walked the carpet again, this time side-by-side with Day, in full costume and make-up.

Ryan Gosling and 'SNL' Star Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head on the red carpet at the premiere of 'The Fall Guy' in Hollywood on April 30, 2024. - Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Gosling rocked a powder blue shirt with the words "Death Rocks," alongside black cargo shorts -- perfectly matching Beavis' ensemble from the iconic '90s MTV cartoon.

Meanwhile, Day mirrored Butt-Head with a dark gray T-shirt -- reading simply "Skull" and red shorts with high-rise socks and black sneakers.

Ryan Gosling and 'SNL' Star Mikey Day dressed as Beavis and Butt-Head on the red carpet at the premiere of 'The Fall Guy' in Hollywood on April 30, 2024. - Phillip Faraone/WireImage

In the now-infamous SNL sketch, Gosling and Day play two men who attend a town hall lecture about Artificial Intelligence, but keep distracting the lecturer (Kenan Thompson) by how similar they look to the cartoon characters -- despite both men claiming to be unfamiliar with the show at all.

The sketch was bolstered by the excellent make-up and costuming, but what really made it a hit with fans was the way in which Gosling and Day made every other cast member break character by laughing -- most notably Heidi Gardner, who burst out laughing and was unable to contain herself when she first saw Day as Butt-Head.

One aspect of Gosling's three times as SNL host that really seemed to resonate with fans is the actor's inability to keep it together and keep himself from breaking into fits of laughter. Every time he's hosted, his giddy giggling is almost guaranteed.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Gosling's co-star, Emily Blunt, at Tuesday's premiere, and the actress said he brought that same vibe and energy to the set of The Fall Guy as well.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt walk the red carpet at the premiere of their film 'The Fall Guy' in Hollywood on April 30, 2024. - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

"Yeah, I mean, I think we're both really weak in that way," Blunt said. "I don't know if we're very good at holding it together."

"But I like working with people like that," she added. "It makes it more fun."

The Fall Guy -- co-starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer and Stephanie Hsu -- hits theaters May 3.

