When Emily Blunt talks about her daughters and their obsession over her The Fall Guy co-star, Ryan Gosling, she paints a rosy picture. And the story's quite literal.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 41-year-old actress shared that her daughters -- Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, whom she shares with husband John Krasinski -- have not only met Gosling but they've also been lucky enough to have gotten a gift from him that made the girls feel giddy.

Blunt shared that the entire family got to meet Gosling and his family when they were all in New York for their Saturday Night Live appearance earlier this month. Blunt joined Gosling onstage during his monologue as they bid farewell to their Barbie and Oppenheimer characters with a reimagining of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well."

Blunt then revealed to Kimmel the gift Gosling gave her daughters that overwhelmed them with emotions.

"They are so obsessed with Ken," said Blunt of her daughters. "So, they did get to meet him finally. He popped over with [partner] Eva [Mendes] and the girls to say goodbye. They stayed in New York while he was doing SNL and he brought them this massive box of roses that he had in his dressing room for SNL that spelled 'Ken.' And he just said to the girls, 'I just want to really thank you for all the support for Ken.' And they literally were like, [swooning]."

Afterwards, Blunt said her daughters confirmed the roses "smelled so good."

Blunt's kids are not the only ones who are obsessed. Gosling and Mendes' kids -- daughters Esmeralda, 9, and Amanda, 7 -- refer to Blunt as a certain mystical character. It was during a recent interview on the Today show where Gosling shared how they refer to Blunt.

"My kids call her Mary Poppins," quipped Gosling in reference to Blunt's 2018 role as the magical nanny in Mary Poppins Returns. "They're like, 'Are you working with Mary Poppins today?'"

Blunt and Gosling spoke to ET recently and they gushed about the best parts of working alongside each other.

"She just brings, you know, she brings that blunt force, she brings the magic, she just Marry Poppins it," Gosling said. "And pulls whatever it is out of her bag. She ascends from the heavens, she pulls all of the tricks out of her acting bag, she makes the magic. Then she's off to help other people on other movies and you're like, 'Was that real?'"

Blunt added, "I could actually write a sort of laundry list of things that I admire and adore about Ryan. I think he is a complete singular talent and he's the best and he's endlessly funny, ridiculously bright and kind...you are the kindest."

