Emily Blunt's promotional journey with Ryan Gosling might be wrapping up -- with their film The Fall Guy hitting theaters -- but the actress says that a memento of the Barbie star will live in her house forever.

Blunt walked the carpet at the premiere of The Fall Guy at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about a special gift of roses Gosling gave her daughters earlier this month.

"The roses are still in their playroom at home," Blunt said. "It's this massive box of roses that spells 'KEN' and they're just so happy about it. I mean, they bring their friends over just to show them, you know?"

Blunt previously revealed in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel that her kids -- Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, whom she shares with husband John Krasinski -- got a chance to meet Gosling after their mom made a cameo appearance on his recent episode of Saturday Night Live.

"We will never be able to throw them out," Blunt told ET of the bouquet. "And I'll just be living with Ken for forever."

One aspect of Gosling's time as SNL host that really seemed to resonate with fans was the actor's inability to keep it together and keep himself from breaking into fits of laughter.

According to Blunt, he brings that same vibe and energy to his movie sets as well.

"Yeah, I mean, I think we're both really weak in that way," Blunt said. "I don't know if we're very good at holding it together."

"But I like working with people like that," she added. "It makes it more fun."

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt walk the red carpet at the premiere of their film 'The Fall Guy' in Hollywood on April 30, 2024. - VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Shortly after The Fall Guy crashes into cinemas, Blunt will be appearing in IF, a fantasy comedy directed by her husband and starring Ryan Reynolds. Blunt voices a unicorn in the family film -- which comes out May 17 -- and she joked about how difficult it was to get the role.

"It was a very harsh auditioning process," Blunt quipped. "It took some time but I did get the role as the unicorn in the end. Which was fantastic."

"It's so magical. It's so transporting, it's funny and exciting but it's really profound and I think there's just so much to talk about after," she said of IF. "I'm so excited for you guys to see it."

Meanwhile, The Fall Guy -- co-starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer and Stephanie Hsu -- hits theaters May 3.

