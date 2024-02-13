The fictional universe of the DunKings boyband is larger than fans realized.

Ben Affleck's viral Super Bowl commercial took fans by surprise, with the actor poking fun at himself, his friendship with Matt Damon and his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

On Tuesday, Dunkin' released an extended, short film-style cut of the commercial, which delves into Affleck's motivations for starting a boy band, and features even more celeb cameos than what fans got when the commercial first aired.

This over 4-minute long version also shows even more of Affleck's self-deprecating humor as he jokingly fumes over tabloid headlines about him being "bored" at awards shows and his wife being more famous than him.

Charli D'Amelio has a large role in the full version, where she only knows Affleck as "Jennifer Lopez's husband" and then tries to teach him how to dance, before Affleck asks her, "Who is TikTok?"

Affleck's scene with Jack Harlow is longer than what we got in the short Super Bowl spot, as Harlow tries to convince the movie star not to go through with his plan to show off his original music to Lopez.

"Here's why I know it's right -- 'cause there's a voice going, 'Don't do this, terrible mistake,'" Affleck shares.

"That might be what you need to hear," Harlow says. "What if it's the voice of reason?"

"Naw, I don't have that voice, believe me," Affleck shoots back.

The extended cut doesn't show much more of the DunKings' song itself, but Damon's hesitant, reluctant friendship and Lopez' embarrassed reception to Affleck's ridiculousness do a great deal to sell the fictional universe Dunkin' has built with this star-studded spot (which also features low-key cameos from Fat Joe and Tom Brady).

Official DunKings merch -- including those track suits -- are available on ShopDunkin.com, for those who want to live in a world where this kind of delightful weirdness is possible.

