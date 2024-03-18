Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit a snag during their weekend outing. On Saturday, the couple set out for a drive in the actor's BMW i7, but were forced to pull over to the side of the road when the car got a flat tire.

In one pic from the Los Angeles outing, Affleck and Lopez are seen leaning over the trunk of the car after they discovered their flat tire. Affleck was seen wearing a plaid shirt and blue pants, while Lopez sported an all-black workout look.

In the photo, fans also got a peek at Affleck's massive back tattoo, which depicts a large phoenix, a folkloric creature associated with rebirth. Affleck is thought to have gotten the tattoo amid his divorce from Jennifer Garner.

Another picture from Saturday's outing shows the damage to Affleck's car in the form of a totally flat tire.

It's safe to say Affleck and Lopez's weekend wasn't completely spoiled by the car trouble, as the next night they stepped out to attend a Los Angeles Lakers game.

The duo, along with Affleck's 11-year-old son, Samuel, sat courtside to watch the hometown team take on the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

Affleck and Lopez were pictured with their arms around each other throughout the game, and were photographed leaning close to one another to chat as well. They held hands as they left the game, which ended with the Warriors beating the Lakers 128 to 121.

The outings come on the heels of the release of Lopez's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told. When ET spoke to the singer about both the doc and her musical experience, The Is Me... Now, she credited her husband with being one of the biggest inspirations for her return to music.

"When Ben and I got back together, it was just like, 'I want to make music again, I want to get back in the studio,'" she previously told ET. "I was very, very inspired."

She continued, "Once the music was done, it felt so special to me. It felt like something very different than I had ever done, even though I've written about love my whole career."

