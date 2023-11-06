Jennifer Garner and her longtime boyfriend, John Miller, made a rare public outing over the weekend. The couple, who were first romantically linked in 2018, were spotted holding hands while out walking in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday.

For the outing, the 51-year-old actress donned a printed black mini-skirt with a gray sweater, tights, black loafers, and shades. The 45-year-old CEO went casual in a blue plaid button-down and jeans.

The pair linked hands as they ran errands and enjoyed a lunch date.

Juliano/X17online.com

Garner and Miller have remained mostly private about their romance.

Both Garner and Miller have previously been married. The actress was married to actor Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2015. They finalized their divorce in 2018. The exes share three children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. She was also previously married to actor Scott Foley from 2000 to 2004.

Miller was previously married to musician Caroline Campbell and filed for divorce in 2011. The exes share two kids.

In August, a source told ET that Garner and Miller were "doing great" in their romance and that Affleck was supportive of the relationship.

"Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It's important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John," the source said at the time. "Ben is so laid back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too."

"John's a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too," the source added. "They don't hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together. Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."

Affleck has also moved on, remarrying Jennifer Lopez in 2022.

