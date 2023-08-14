Jennifer Garner and Boyfriend John Miller Are 'Doing Great': See the Couple's Rare New Sighting
Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Lopez Have ‘Very Healthy’ Relations…
Candace Cameron Bure 'Upset' With Jodie Sweetin for Disagreeing …
Hardy Gives Morgan Wallen Update Following Canceled Shows and He…
Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Won't Move Out of Their…
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Take First Vacation as a Family o…
Sofía Vergara Enjoys Weekend With Family Amid Joe Manganiello Di…
'The Price of Glee' Biggest Revelations About Lea Michele, Cory …
Ashley Olsen Marries Artist Louis Eisner in Private Ceremony
Jonas Brothers on Tour Essentials, Dad Life and Dream Collabs | …
Zooey Deschanel Reveals What She and Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Di…
'Sister Wives' Season 18 Trailer: Kody Storms Out During Explosi…
Katharine McPhee Leaves Tour Amid ‘Horrible Tragedy’ in Family
How Sofia Vergara’s Been Living Her Best Life Amid Split From Jo…
'Big Brother' Houseguest Luke Valentine Kicked Off Show After Us…
Kendall Jenner's Relationship With Bad Bunny Is Getting 'More Se…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Tyray Meets the Real Carmella in Person!
'90 Day Fiancé': Cleo Accuses Christian of Lying About Having Se…
Watch Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Cozy Up at Drake's Concert
Savannah Chrisley Responds to Family Documentary Rumors After Si…
Jennifer Garner's relationship with John Miller is thriving. A source tells ET that The Last Thing He Told Me star and her beau, who were recently spotted out on a run together, are "doing great" amid their romance.
"Jen is a fantastic mom and she is always trying to stay positive and put her family first," the source says of Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, the three kids Garner shares with her ex, Ben Affleck.
"John appreciates how dedicated Jen is as a mom and has so much respect for her," the source adds of the couple, who kept things casual during their Los Angeles, California, jog on Monday.
Garner and Miller have been dating on-and-off since 2018. Back in January, Miller was spotted having a friendly chat with Affleck, who's currently married to Jennifer Lopez. Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that the two men get along well.
"Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It's important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John," the source said. "Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too."
"John's a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too," the source added. "They don't hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together. Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."
As for how Garner and Lopez feel about each other, a source told ET in June that the women "are very cordial and they have a very healthy and functioning relationship."
The source added that their kids -- including Lopez and Marc Anthony's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme -- are also getting along well and "learning and growing together as a new, extended family."
The source noted that the 13 Going on 30 star is in "a great space and feels good about where things currently stand with the new family dynamic."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jennifer Garner on What She Misses Most About Her Life Before Fame
Jennifer Garner Gives Sweet Shout Out to Ben Affleck on Father's Day
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner's 'Cordial' Relationship
Related Gallery