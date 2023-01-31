Ben Affleck was spotted exchanging niceties with Jennifer Garner's current boyfriend outside the actress' house this week.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018, and share three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel. Garner is now dating businessman John Miller.

Backgrid

On Monday, Garner and Miller were spotted parking their car outside Garner's home, where they held hands and walked to meet Affleck on the side of the road. Miller and Affleck shook hands, exchanged smiles and chatted for several moments before Garner joined them and the group headed inside.

Backgrid

The happy interaction comes several weeks after Page Six reported that Affleck's new wife, Jennifer Lopez, joined him and Garner at Seraphina's musical performance in Los Angeles.

In November, Lopez praised Garner as an "amazing co-parent" in a Vogue cover story, adding that Garner and Affleck "work really well together" when it comes to supporting their children.

She added that the blending of her family needed "to be handled with so much care."

Lopez has two children with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony: Emme and Max.

"They have so many feelings. They’re teens," she said of her and Affleck's kids. "But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Garner Looks for Answers in New Apple TV+ Mystery: See Photos

Jennifer Lopez Says 'PTSD' Led to Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck

Inside Ben Affleck's Multimillion-Dollar Dunkin' Deal

Jennifer Lopez Praises Ben Affleck's Ex Jennifer Garner as 'An Amazing Co-Parent' This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery