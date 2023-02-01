How Ben Affleck Feels About Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller
Ben Affleck Chats Up Ex Jen Garner's Boyfriend as Couple Makes R…
Lisa Marie Presley’s Will Contested as Allegations of Drug Use S…
'The Bachelor': Zach Shallcross Explains His Shocking Premiere N…
Kyle Smaine, Pro Skier Dead at 31, Killed in Avalanche
Ed Sheeran Gushes Over 10-Year Friendship With Taylor Swift (Exc…
Meghan Trainor Reveals She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
Remembering Cindy Williams: Ron Howard, Henry Winkler and More P…
Ben Affleck Chats Up Ex Jen Garner's Boyfriend as Couple Makes R…
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon on Returning to Rom-Coms in…
Pat Sajak Reflects on Hosting ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for 40 Years (E…
Inside WWE Star Hulk Hogan’s Health Scare
Inside Jessica Simpson’s Handwritten Divorce Journal: Everything…
Tom Brady Reflects on His Future in Acting and a Possible ‘80 fo…
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Out at ‘GMA’: How ABC Staffers Feel
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s Star-Studded Wedding Ce…
Inside Jill Duggar’s Life Since Stepping Away From ‘Counting On’
Matt Lauer Makes Rare Appearance With Girlfriend Shamin Abas in …
Ben Affleck doesn’t have any bad blood with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner’s, boyfriend, John Miller. In fact, according to a source, the Oscar-winning actor and the CEO get along just fine.
"Ben likes and knows John and gets along well with him,” a source tells ET. "Ben is very supportive of Jennifer dating and just wants her to be happy. It’s important for Ben to have a solid relationship with John."
The source adds, "Ben is so laid-back and gets along with everyone, and John is one of those people too. John’s a cool guy, down to earth, and likes Ben too. They don’t hang out much on their own, text, or anything like that, but they have no issues when they are together. Ben has moved on and is very happy with Jen. He wants the same for Jennifer and nothing but the best for her."
Affleck’s relationship with Miller was on display last week when the men were spotted having a pleasant conversation outside of Garner’s house. In the photos, Affleck and Miller shake hands and chat each other up, after parking their cars outside of the residence.
Jennifer eventually joined the men, holding her boyfriend’s hand as they all walked inside.
Garner and Affleck, both 50, ended their marriage in 2018. The pair shares three children -- Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10.
Garner and Miller have been dating on and off since 2018. The pair -- who are private about their love --- rekindled their relationship last year after a brief split.
Affleck did some romantic rekindling of his own. He and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in August after getting back together in 2021.
In November, Lopez praised Garner as an "amazing co-parent" in a Vogue cover story, adding that Garner and Affleck "work really well together" when it comes to supporting their children.
She added that the blending of her family needed "to be handled with so much care."
RELATED CONTENT:
Ben Affleck Has a Friendly Chat With Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend
Jennifer Lopez Says 'PTSD' Led to Las Vegas Wedding to Ben Affleck
Inside Ben Affleck's Multimillion-Dollar Dunkin' Deal