Real friends know when to tell you to dance it out!

According to Jennifer Garner, Reese Witherspoon is that friend. On Saturday, Garner, Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling spoke alongside each other during Hello Sunshine's Shine Away event. During the panel discussion, Garner praised Witherspoon for showing up during a time when she needed it the most.

According to multiple outlets, Garner, 41, credited The Morning Show star for being there during a "very public, very hard moment in my life."

"I think back to being pregnant. This one [Witherspoon] was sitting next to me," Garner said according to People. "I think back to going through a very public, very hard moment in my life. She was right there and the way I needed to get through it was dance cardio."

Garner continued, "And I danced cardio-d so hard, we broke her foot, but she kept going. It was like, OK, we worked out at seven on vacation, we're going to work out again at two. She was like, 'I'm going to be there. I'm going to be there.'"

Garner did not elaborate on the moment she was going through. At another point, the Yes Day star also credited Witherspoon -- who is a fellow mother of three -- for offering some sound parenting advice.

"She'll also look at you and say, 'OK, you need to be finding a preschool. This kid is two and a half and they need to start next month. You actually have to get on this,'" Garner revealed.

Aside from being besties, Garner starred in The Last Thing He Told Me, which was produced by Witherspoon.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

In April, Garner dished on potentially joining her friend for a guest spot on The Morning Show.

"I would love to work with those ladies," Garner told ET when asked if she had any interest in joining Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. "Put me in, coach."

