Reese Witherspoon is feeling the summer love with her boys! On Wednesday, the Morning Show star shared a carousel of photos featuring her sons, 19-year-old Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and 10-year-old Tennessee Toth, whom she shares with ex Jim Toth.

"Soaking up the last days of summer ☀️💕🤗," Witherspoon captioned the post, which lead with a photo of her smiling while sitting on a porch.

The post also included a rare pic of her and Tennessee smiling for the camera as the ocean waves crash behind them.

Showing some love to Deacon, Witherspoon shared a picture of a sweet mother-son moment where the two are in coordinating white outfits. Deacon is also featured in another pic where he's taking in a sunset.

The post ended with a quote from poet Cleo Wade. "Life will change you or you can change with life," reads the message. "We are in motion. Everything we know is always moving. We can wrestle with this energy or we can dance with it. The choice is completely up to you."

Missing from the pics was the Legally Blonde star's lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, whom she also shares with Ryan Phillippe, though the 23-year-old did appear on the gram with her mother last week.

"Summer nights with my favorite daughter 😎💗✨," the actress captioned the picture of her holding a glass of wine while she and Ava smize for the camera in matching sunglasses.

Witherspoon's summer is ending on a high note. Earlier this month, the Oscar winner and Toth finalized their divorce. According to court docs obtained by ET, the two have both signed a marital dissolution agreement, as well as a parenting plan for Tennessee.

Witherspoon filed for divorce in a Tennessee court on March 30, citing irreconcilable differences, with their date of separation listed as the date of filing.

In July, the Hello Sunshine producer opened up about her time post-divorce and how sharing her experience has been helpful.

"All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable,” she told Harper's Bazaar. "It’s a vulnerable time for me. "I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected."

