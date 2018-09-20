Meghan Markle Gives First Royal Speech as Duchess of Sussex

It's an exciting day for Meghan Markle.

After marrying Prince Harry on May 19, the former Suits star officially became a member of the royal family. And on Thursday in London, England, Meghan did the honors of giving her first royal speech as the Duchess of Sussex. Needless to say, she nailed it!

The brunette beauty and her husband hosted a party at Kensington Palace in honor of the newly released cookbook she helped create, Together: Our Community Cookbook. At one point, Meghan addressed the crowd like a true pro, talking for three full minutes without notes about her "first project" as a royal.

"Working on this project for the past nine months has been a tremendous labor of love," she exclaimed, marveling over the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen. "I just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by this kitchen -- your warmth and kindness, and also to be able to be in this city and to see in this one small room how multicultural it was."

"On a personal level, I feel so proud to live in this city that can have so much diversity," she continued. "There's 12 countries represented in this one group of women. It's pretty outstanding."

More of the speech The Duchess of Sussex about the #Grenfell cookbook. ‘It’s been a tremendous labour of love’ she said.

Later in the speech, Meghan raved over the new cookbook, telling the audience -- which included her mother, Doria Ragland -- that "the power of food is more than just the meal itself."

"It’s the story behind it," she explained. "When we get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it. That’s what we’re talking about in terms of coming together to really engage and talk and to be able to celebrate what connects us rather than what divides us."

She added, "That, I believe, is the ethos of Together."

