Pamela Anderson Opens Up About Her Sex Life, Says She's Never Had a 'Positive' Threesome

Pamela Anderson is getting candid about her sexual experiences.

The 51-year-old actress recently answered Instagram direct messages sent to Dazed magazine after the publication invited her to be a guest sex and relationships editor. One reader asked Anderson for her opinion on threesomes and group sex.

"I have never had a threesome or group sex in a positive way," the Baywatch star replies. "But to each their own. All my lovers were too jealous. Except for maybe one that fantasized about me being with a woman and watching us."

"It sounds tempting sometimes," she continues. "But I’m too romantic. I don’t enjoy sex without love and commitment. It’s not mechanical or to show off. It’s about intimacy and sharing secrets."

Anderson later gave her opinion on sex toys when a reader asked, "Someone in the bedroom says, ‘do something kinky’. What do you do?"

She replies, "It’s up to them to be more specific. Sex toys can be fun."

Anderson also addresses being an iconic sex symbol and how it's affects her real-life relationships.

"I don’t think about my image or my past," she shares when someone inquires about false stereotypes. "When men try to put me on a pedestal, it’s the worst. It’s isolating and lonely to be so protected. It’s also someone that will cheat eventually. Thinking you are too perfect makes men insecure and have to seek attention from others. I just want to walk hand in hand through the streets and kiss and laugh and love. But some men have a fear of treating me as a normal girl. This is what I want more than anything."

Anderson is currently happily dating 32-year-old French soccer player Adil Rami. Earlier this month, a source told ET that although the couple is not currently engaged, "things are definitely headed in that direction.”

“Their love is one that is very private, precious and personal," the source said. "Pamela has never been so private about a relationship before, it’s different than all the others. She’s learned that being public from the get-go doesn’t always work out in the long run.”

ET spoke to Anderson last month, and she talked further about her relationship with Rami.

"I’m very happy. I’m very happy and I love France," she said. "My mom is so funny because every time she sees me and ... [I] want to complain about certain things she goes, 'Oh stop! You’re happy! Look at your face. Deal with it!' Just, you know, there’s more good than bad. There’s more good than bad!'"

