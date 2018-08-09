Lindsay Lohan is weighing in on the #MeToo movement.

In a new interview with The Times, the 32-year-old actress gives her opinion on the movement against sexual harassment and assault, which is intended to highlight the issues' prevalence, especially in the workplace. Lohan says she hasn't experienced any harassment.

“I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right?" she says to the British publication. "Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways."

However, she also calls out "attention-seekers," and said harassment should be dealt with at the time that it happens.

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment," she says. “You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women.”

“You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention," she adds. "That is taking away from the fact that it happened.”

This isn't the first time Lohan's comments have caused controversy. Last October, the Mean Girls star defended disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Weinstein has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now," she said in now deleted Instagram videos. "I don't think it's right what's going on."

"I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband," Lohan also said, referencing Weinstein's estranged wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, who left him after the accusations were made public. "He's never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, and we've done several movies together. So, I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So stand up."

As for what Lohan has been up to these days, late last month, she dropped the first spot for her new reality show set in Mykonos. According to MTV, the show will follow the star as she embarks upon her third business venture in Greece -- Lohan Beach House, a seaside restaurant on the tourist-friendly island known for its sprawling beach, bar and raucous club nights.

