Paris Hilton Calls Lindsay Lohan a 'Pathological Liar' in Instagram Comment

Looks like the drama isn't over between Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan.

The pair's 2006 feud seemed to reignite on Tuesday, when Hilton called Lohan out in a comment on Instagram. Footage compiled on a fan-run Instagram account, Paris2000s, shows Lohan accusing Hilton of hitting her at a party, only to later backtrack hours later, saying it wasn't true.

"Paris never hit me. She's my friend. Everyone lies about everything. She's a nice person," Lohan tells paparazzi in the video. "She never did that. She's a good girl," she adds, before turning around and calling Hilton a "c**t." When photographers ask her to confirm the derogatory word she just called Hilton, Lohan denies it. "I never said that. Paris is my friend. No, I love her. She's my friend," she says.

"#PathologicalLiar," Hilton commented on the video, alongside a crying laughing emoji.

Instagram

Hilton and Lohan were all over the tabloids in 2006, and labeled the "Holy Trinity" along with Britney Spears after a photo was snapped of them in a car together. According to Hilton, however, Lohan wasn't exactly meant to be there.

"It was just Brit and I out, and then [Lindsay] just, like, chased us to the car and got in,” Hilton told MTV News Australia last December. “She wasn't invited… She wasn’t on the list.”

See more on the shade in the video below.

