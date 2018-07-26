Lindsay Lohan Will Not Appear in 'Life Size 2' With Tyra Banks

Lindsay Lohan's new reality show has gotten in the way of Life Size 2.

The 32-year-old actress will not be able to appear in the upcoming sequel with Tyra Banks. "Unfortunately she will not be in Life Size 2 due to her production schedule for her new reality show," a rep for Freeform tells ET.

The news comes two weeks after Banks confirmed Life Size 2 had started filming with a photo of her new co-star, Francia Raisa. Sources told ET on Tuesday, meanwhile, that Lohan had begun pre-production on her reality show, which will focus on her resort business in Greece.

Banks -- who starred as Eve, a doll who comes to life in 2000's Life Size -- told ET last August that she and Lohan were excited to reunite for the film.

"I can tell you, we are working on an amazing script," Banks said at the time. "I've been hitting up Miss Lindsay Lohan in her DMs, like, 'You in, boo?' and I think she is excited to come back."

Months later, in December, Lohan told ET that she was considering "talking" to Banks about it. And in April, Banks told Steve Harvey that Lohan was officially on board.

"Lindsay Lohan will... be in Life Size 2, yes," the supermodel said. "Yes, I really, really want her to. We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!"

According to a press release for the film, Raisa will play Grace Manning, the CEO of the toy company that manufactured the original Eve doll. In the midst of a quarter-life crisis and generally in over her head, Raisa's character is causing the company's stock to drop with her antics.

