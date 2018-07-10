Tyra Banks Shares First Photo From ‘Life-Size 2’ With Francia Raisa, Not Lindsay Lohan

Life-Size 2 is finally coming together -- but not with the whole original cast.

Tyra Banks -- who first starred as Eve, a doll who comes to life, in 2000's Life-Size -- took to Instagram on Monday to let fans know that filming for the long-awaited sequel has begun. Banks also revealed that Francia Raisa will be her co-star for the project -- not her original cast-mate, Lindsay Lohan, as previously thought.

"Now filming: LIFE SIZE 2. It’s time y’all! You’ve waited long enough," Banks, 44, captioned a shot of her and Raisa hugging. "I’m so excited to announce who will co-star with Eve 2.0...the magnificently fierce @franciaraisa. See you on @freeform this holiday season! #LifeSize2 #ShineBrightShineFar."

Raisa, 29, also posted the grinning pic on her Instagram.

"Cheesin so hard because I get to work with the amazing @tyrabanks on the sequel of one of my favorite childhood movies #lifesize2 #shinebrightshinefar #smizing 😆😆 Look out for it this holiday season on @freeform," she captioned the snap.

According to the film's press release Raisa will play Grace Manning, the CEO of the toy company that manufactured the original Eve doll. In the midst of a quarter-life crisis and generally in over her head, Raisa's character is causing the company's stock to drop with her antics.

This casting news comes as a surprise to many. Last August, Banks told ET's Leanne Aguilera that Lohan, 32, had officially signed on for the project and was excited to return.

"I can tell you, we are working on an amazing script," Banks said at the time. "I've been hitting up Miss Lindsay Lohan in her DMs, like, 'You in, boo?' and I think she is excited to come back."

"I think she did," Banks said when asked if Lohan had officially signed on.

When ET caught up with Lohan in December, though, she didn't seem to be attached to the project.

"We've spoken, but not enough," Lohan told ET about being in contact with Banks regarding the sequel. "Maybe when I'm here [in the U.S.], I can talk to her about it."

Just a few months ago Banks reiterated that Lohan was slated to reprise her role.

"Lindsay Lohan will... be in Life-Size 2, yes," Banks told Steve Harvey back in April. "Yes, I really, really want her to. We’re talking about it right now and she has got to come back!"

