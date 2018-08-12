Lindsay Lohan is once again backpedaling some controversial remarks that were seemingly critical of the #MeToo movement.

Days after Lohan said in an interview that women who speak out about sexual misconduct in the workplace look "weak" because of it, Lohan attempted to set the record straight in a statement she released to TMZ on Sunday.

"The quote solely related to my hope that a handful of false testimonies out of a tsunami of heroic voices do not serve to dilute the importance of the #MeToo movement, and all of us who champion it," Lohan said.

"However, I have since learned how statements like mine are seen as hurtful, which was never my intent," she added. "I’m sorry for any pain I may have caused."

Lohan's originally shared her controversial comments during a sit-down interview with The Times of London, in which she was critical of the impact the #MeToo movement might have and what she feels is the movement's potential for emboldening women who are just seeking fame and attention.

"I can’t speak on something I don’t live, right?" she told to the British publication, explaining how she has never experienced any harassment during her career. "Look, I am very supportive of women. Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways."

Lohan, however, also took to task women she referred to as "attention-seekers," and said that harassment should be reported as soon as it happens.

"If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment," she said. “You make it a real thing by making it a police report. I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women."

Lohan added, "You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened."

In her latest apology, Lohan said she has "the utmost respect and admiration for the women brave enough to come forward and speak out about their experiences."

ET has reached out to Lohan's reps for comment.

This isn't the first time Lohan has found herself in hot water over tone-deaf and ill-conceived comments regarding sexual harassment and misconduct.

Last October, amid the multiple allegations that surfaced against former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, Lohan took to Instagram to defend the embattled mogul, serving as essentially the lone voice speaking out on his behalf.

"I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now," she said in now-deleted Instagram videos. "I don't think it's right what's going on."

Lohan also stated, "He's never harmed me or done anything wrong to me, and we've done several movies together. So I think everyone needs to stop. I think it's wrong. So stand up."

After enduring a tidal wave of criticism for her defense of Weinstein, the actress tried to explain herself, taking to Instagram a full week later to write, "Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment."

She went on to address her tumultuous relationship with ex-fiance Egor Tarabasov, and alleged in a lengthy, rambling caption alongside a screenshot from her 1998 film The Parent Trap that he was abusive toward her.

"As if most women in American cared how I was abused by my ex-fiance. Not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me," Lohan claimed in the caption. "You could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning. I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone."

Lohan concluded her remarks by writing, "#BESTRONG let us no blame anyone as #karma will always take its toll… #womensrights."

For more on Lohan's remarks about the #MeToo movement from earlier this week, check out the video below.

